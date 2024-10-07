Addressing the Needs of Aging Veterans - Online
Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation on October 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET for the webinar, Addressing the Needs of Aging Veterans.
When:
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Nearly half of all Veterans in the United States are aged 65 years or older.
Our webinar will consider the specific needs of this significant population such as co-occurring health problems, a higher prevalence of PTSD than their civilian peers, and social isolation. The panel includes experts from the Got Your 6 Network who will address the challenges aging Veterans face through a discussion of housing, mental health, resources and benefits, and the specific needs of aging women Veterans.
Speakers include:
- Amy Fairweather – Director of Policy at Swords to Plowshares
- Melba A. Hernandez-Tejada, PhD, DHA– Associate Professor at UT Health Trauma and Resilience Center
- Anica Pless Kaiser, PhD– Clinical Research Psychologist at National Center for PTSD, New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center
- Nathaniel Saltz, Chief Program Officer at Minnesota Assistance Council on Veterans