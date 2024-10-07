Skip to Content

Addressing the Needs of Aging Veterans - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation on October 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET for the webinar, Addressing the Needs of Aging Veterans.

When:

Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Nearly half of all Veterans in the United States are aged 65 years or older. 

Our webinar will consider the specific needs of this significant population such as co-occurring health problems, a higher prevalence of PTSD than their civilian peers, and social isolation. The panel includes experts from the Got Your 6 Network who will address the challenges aging Veterans face through a discussion of housing, mental health, resources and benefits, and the specific needs of aging women Veterans.

Speakers include: 

