2024 Veterans Day Veteran Career Accelerator – A Virtual Hiring Event

Hosted by MilitaryHire and VA Veteran Readiness & Employment

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





In honor of Veterans Day, MilitaryHire, Bayer, and the Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) are proud to host the Veteran Career Accelerator, a virtual hiring event on November 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

Free and open to members of the U.S. Military, Veterans, military spouses, and caregivers, this online event will help you connect with nationwide career opportunities and will include a variety of jobs from dozens of employers from the private sector and government.

Other VA events