"Veterans Empowerment Summit: Navigating Benefits & Building Community", Bowie, MD In-Person Event When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church 1001 Old Mitchellville Road Bowie, MD Cost: Free





In-person collaborative outreach event with VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) and the Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716. Include " breakout sessions on VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training, "Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility" and "What is the PACT Act is All About?

