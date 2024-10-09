Skip to Content

"Veterans Empowerment Summit: Navigating Benefits & Building Community", Bowie, MD

In-Person Event

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church

1001 Old Mitchellville Road

Bowie, MD

Cost:

Free

In-person collaborative outreach event with VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) and the Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716.  Include " breakout sessions on VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training, "Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility" and "What is the PACT Act is All About?

