Art of Valor: Veterans Painting Event - Mt. Pleasant, SC Our annual Veterans Day Weekend live hands-on event aboard the USS Yorktown, to be held Saturday, November 9th, 2024. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: USS YORKTOWN PATRIOTS POINT 40 Patriots Point Road Mt. Pleasant, SC Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Patriot Art Foundation invites Veterans to paint with Mary Whyte aboard the USS Yorktown!

Come discover how talented you are! Join us in Charleston, South Carolina for a day of water color painting instruction by Mary Whyte. Sign-up early, as only 30 Veterans will be accommodated at each site. All art materials and lunch will be supplied at no cost to participating Veterans. We look forward to celebrating Veteran’s Day together through the power of art!

Register:

When registering at info@partriotartfoundation.org please designate USS Yorktown in South Carolina in the subject line.

Patriot Art Yorktown 2024 - Patriot Art Foundation, Veteran Art Programs

Participate Virtually:

This event will be live- streamed on our Facebook and website: www.patriotartfoundation.org

Hosted by the PATRIOT ART FOUNDATION

Patriot Art Foundation, Veteran Art Programs

