Patriot Art Foundation Veterans Painting Day - Columbus, OH The Patriot Art Foundation Veterans Painting Day will be happening simultaneously at the NVMM, National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia and the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) 300 West Broad Street Columbus, OH Cost: Free Registration: Required





Come discover how talented you are! The Patriot Art Foundation Veterans Painting Day will be happening simultaneously at the NVMM, National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia, and the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. The painting will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST, with live look-ins on Facebook and YouTube between 12 pm – 2 pm EST.

Renowned artist, Mary Whyte, will be demonstrating watercolor painting with a group of Veterans on the Yorktown while art teachers will be here in Columbus and in Virginia leading the Veterans at our locations through a painting/sketching session.

Admission is FREE for Veterans

No experience necessary

Supplies and lunch included

Register:

When registering at info@partriotartfoundation.org please designate National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Columbus, Ohio, in the subject line in the subject line.

Patriot Art Foundation Veterans Painting Day - National Veterans Memorial and Museum (nationalvmm.org)

Participate Virtually:

This event will be live- streamed on our Facebook and website: www.patriotartfoundation.org

Hosted by the PATRIOT ART FOUNDATION

Patriot Art Foundation, Veteran Art Programs

National Veterans Memorial and Museum | Columbus, OH (nationalvmm.org)

Other VA events