ART of VALOR: VETERANS PAINTING EVENT - Fort Belvoir, VA The Patriot Art Foundation Veterans Painting Day will be happening simultaneously at the NVMM, National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia, and the USS Yorktown in South Carolina. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive Fort Belvoir, VA Cost: Free





Every year, Veterans anxiously await these special watercolor lessons, and the wonderful comradery they create with other Veterans. For the first time this year, the Patriot Art Foundation is expanding its teaching to two other locations and will be broadcasting online.

The Patriot Art Foundation, in partnership with the Patriots Point Development Authority, The Army Historical Foundation, and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, will host their Annual Veteran’s Day Art of Valor aboard the USS Yorktown and will be simulcast to the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, VA, and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio. Each of the three locations will be hosting a free Veteran’s watercolor workshop to celebrate Veterans Day.

Participate In- Person or Virtually:

World-renowned artist, Mary Whyte will give a live painting demonstration that will be simulcast to the National Museum of the United States Army from the USS Yorktown from 1 – 2 PM EST. This demonstration will be simulcast to the Patriot Art Foundation website, Facebook Page, and YouTube channel. Those participating from home are encouraged to paint along with Mary and submit photos of their art by using the hashtag, #ArtofValor in their social media posts.

This event will be live- streamed on our Facebook and website: www.patriotartfoundation.org

Register:

All participating Veterans must register in advance through the Patriot Art Foundation, info@patriotartfoundation.org. 30 Veterans of all artistic skill levels are invited to participate in-person at the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir. All art materials and lunch will be supplied at no cost to participating Veterans. When registering at info@partriotartfoundation.org please designate Fort Belvoir in the Subject line.

Hosted by the PATRIOT ART FOUNDATION

Patriot Art Foundation, Veteran Art Programs

National Museum of the United States Army (thenmusa.org)

Other VA events