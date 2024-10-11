Celebrating Our Veterans- Starkville, MS “A Special Event to Honor Veterans: Past & Present” Presented by KMG Creations Productions & The Veterans Parade/Event Committee When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Starkville Sportsplex - Travis Outlaw Center 405 Lynn Lane Starkville, MS Cost: Free





The annual Veterans Day Parade will not be held in 2024 due to the current downtown improvement projects. In its place we will be hosting a Celebration Program honoring Veterans. This event will be held on November 9, 2024, at the Starkville Sportsplex (Travis Outlaw Center). It will include a Military Connected Resource Fair, where Veterans, their families, and the public can meet with VA representatives and other local organizations.

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. : Military Connected Resource Fair The resource organizations can offer services and information to Veterans in various categories.

: Military Connected Resource Fair 11:00 a.m. : Veterans Celebration Program A special event to honor Veterans: Past and Present

This is a free public event to include light refreshments and a chance to win a $200.00 furniture gift card from Spillers Furniture (honored at all locations)

