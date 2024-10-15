"Veteran Symposium" - In-Person Collaboration with VA CFBNP & Cathedral of Faith C.O.G.I.C. "Veterans Symposium" - In-Person Collaboration When: Sat. Nov 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cathedral of Faith C.O.G.I.C. 2020 Portluck Road Chesapeake, VA Cost: Free





Registration is not required. Walk-Ins welcomed. The Roanoke VBA Regional Office Claim clinic will provide Veterans an opportunity to file claims and check on status of claims. VA Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will provide presentations and Q& A on PACT Act program and VA Homeless. VA representative will provide "VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training. Food will be provided. The event will be streamed by the church; this will be a hybrid event. There will be a radio announcement for this event.

This is an in-person collaborative event with VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) and Cathedral of Faith C.O.G.I.C (Church of God in Christ), 2020 Portluck Road, Chesapeake, VA 23324. Check-in-time is 8:30am-9:00am; start time is 9:00am and end at 1:00pm (ET).

Other VA events