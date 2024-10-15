My Journey: Women Veterans Workshop - Meriden, CT
DAV Women Veteran Workshop and Luncheon
When:
Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
80 Hall Avenue
Meriden, CT
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
R.S.V.P. by October 15th!
Come join us for a time of revival fellowship, light breakfast, lunch, door prizes, and some amazing raffle prizes.
As women Veterans, sometimes we need a safe space to share stories without judgement or shame. Even though paths may have never crossed, some connections at this workshop may be stronger than ever imagined and last a lifetime. Our mission is to continue to build a strong women Veteran force across Connecticut.
R.S.V.P.
- Call DAV Headquarters answering machine at 203-440-4400, or
- Email Past Department Commander Juliet Taylor at jtaylorctdav@gmail.com
- Leave your name, number, and branch of service