Employer Spotlight: Fleet Reconditioning Services - Online

Join Hire Heroes USA for an engaging discussion with Fleet Reconditioning Services (FRS) to explore exciting career opportunities in the Automotive Appearance industry.

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Fleet Reconditioning Services (FRS) is a leader in fleet vehicle maintenance and reconditioning, providing essential services to major companies like Amazon. As a company powered by Veterans, FRS is dedicated to supporting military Veterans and their spouses, offering nationwide opportunities that align with the unique skills and experiences gained from military service.

You will learn about FRS’s exciting career and training opportunities, to include Fleet Recon technician and comprehensive training provided by The Ding King Training Institute. FRS promotes from within, ensuring that team members have opportunities for professional advancement and long-term career success. FRS representatives will share valuable insights into their company culture and the company’s robust compensation package.

Whether you’re looking to learn new automotive reconditioning techniques or seeking a leadership role, this webinar will provide an in-depth look at how FRS offers rewarding career paths tailored to Veterans and military spouses. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how FRS is committed to helping you build a successful and fulfilling career!

