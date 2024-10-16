Federal Employment: Hiring Myths and Tips - Online

Uncover the Truth about Federal Hiring! Join Hire Heroes USA’s Federal Program for an enlightening session that busts common myths and answers your pressing questions.

When: Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The Hire Heroes USA’s Federal Program concludes its Federal Employment webinar series on Wednesday, October 30th. In this session, you will gain valuable insights into the federal hiring process and receive expert tips to navigate federal job applications with ease. This session is designed to demystify the federal hiring process, attendance at our previous webinars is not necessary to register for this webinar.

This webinar is open to transitioning military, Veterans, and military spouses. Don’t miss out, register now to secure your spot!

