Are you a service member, Veteran, or military spouse seeking new career opportunities? Join us at our Virtual Career Fairs, tailored to connect you with leading organizations interested in hiring from our esteemed military community.

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Discover Your Next Career Opportunity at Our Virtual Career Fair

Experience a dynamic and convenient online platform designed to bridge the gap between your unique skills and potential employers.

How It Will Benefit You:

Easy Access: Login from the comfort of your home or any location of your choice. All you need is an internet connection.

Personalized Interaction: Engage in one-on-one chats with representatives from various companies. This is your chance to ask questions, learn about different organizational cultures, and explore a variety of job opportunities.

Information at Your Fingertips: Access detailed information about each employer, including their company profile, job openings, and more. You can also view videos and download resources that companies have made available at their virtual booths.

Flexible and Efficient: Save time and effort by meeting multiple employers in one day, without the need for travel.

Exclusive for Military Community: This event is specially designed for service members, veterans, and military spouses, ensuring that the opportunities presented are relevant to your unique experiences and skills.

Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Career?

