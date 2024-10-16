How to Get Your Job in Cybersecurity: 14 Steps, 7 Scholarships (Part 2) - Online
Join us for Part 2 of this series to learn how to get $30K in cyber scholarships to help you complete the steps you need to get your job in cybersecurity.
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
In this webinar you will learn cyber career steps 8 -14 from cyber employers and talent recruiters. They will show you how you can help fill cyber jobs and secure your future. You will learn behind-the-scenes tips to help you get on the fast-track for $100K+ cyber risk management with 7 cyber cert scholarships.
Tips you will find in these webinars, include:
- How to get a cyber job interview
- How to get recommended for cyber risk jobs
- How to target the best cyber jobs
- How to claim up to $30K in cyber certification scholarships
Our esteemed panel includes: Robert Chubbuck: Senior Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor Mr. Alex Mortimer, ISC2 Global Partner Manager, DJ Burel Senior Cyber Talent Recruiter, Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International