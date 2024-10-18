The Structured Path You Need to Achieve Business Ownership - Online

Register to Attend the Virtual 1-Hour Information Session

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Welcome to the Vetrepreneur Franchise Academy’s Free 10-Step, 10-Week Cohort that turns Veterans and military spouses into business owners. Veteran franchising experts will lead you and your classmates through group and individual sessions to get you into franchise ownership.

Applicants for the Academy must attend an information session on Friday, October 25 from 12-1 EDT.

Limited Seats Available.

Cohort Course Objectives:

Equip participants with essential franchise knowledge.

Find out if opening a franchise is right for you.

Offer personalized guidance for franchise alignment.

Foster learning through meetings and networking.

Find the right franchise opportunity for you.

Prepare participants for key franchise milestones.

Celebrate achievements and offer ongoing support.

Reserve Your Seat Today!

Franchise Academy - Vetrepreneur

