MOAA’s Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event Featuring STEM

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) would like to invite you to participate in our exclusive Virtual Career Fair event, as we work together to support transitioning servicemembers, Veterans and their spouses in finding their next meaningful career.

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





ALL ranks and military spouses are welcome to take part in a FREE virtual networking, career, and hiring event featuring STEM employment opportunities on Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m. Let MOAA help you:

Market your education, experience, and skills.

Connect with employers looking to hire.

Land the position!

Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!



Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

