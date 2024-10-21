Military to Manufacturing Fort Stewart Career Fair In-person career fair focused on employment opportunities in the manufacturing and supply chain industry. When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Club Stewart 1020 Hero Road Building 405 Fort Stewart, GA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Please join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program for a career fair at Fort Stewart, GA focused on connecting members of the military community with national and regional manufacturing and supply chain companies who are hiring today.

These companies have positions in a variety of occupational fields to include production, maintenance, logistics/supply chain, procurement, operations, engineering, human resources, sales, accounting, and so much more. All different types of team members from entry level to supervisory are required to operate successfully!

Questions or Comments? Email heroes@nam.org

