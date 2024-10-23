Hiring Red, White and You! Statewide Hiring Fair - Wichita Falls, TX Attention all job seekers! When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott 306 Travis Street Wichita Falls, TX Cost: Free





Join the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions North Texas, and Texas Medical Center for the 13th annual Hiring Red, White, & You! Statewide Hiring Event on Thursday, November 14th!

Join us at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Wichita Falls to meet employers face-to-face! The event will start at with Veterans Priority Entry at 11:00 a.m. and continue with General Public Entry from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Open to all job seekers! Priority entry will be given to transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard, Reserve, Veterans, and their family members.

Workforce Solutions North Texas (ntxworksolutions.org)

