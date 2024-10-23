Annual VOWS Symposium - Military Veterans, spouses, and corporate hiring managers are invited to attend the annual VOWS Symposium on November 7, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET in New York City. When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business 140 West 62nd Street New York, NY Cost: Free Registration: Required





Our Symposiums convene leading thinkers and stakeholders to discuss Veteran and military spouse support and retention in civilian careers.



The event kicks off with registration and breakfast, followed by a keynote address that sets the stage for the impactful conversations ahead. The morning includes a fireside chat featuring Bob Woodruff and Steve Cannon, and an Executive Impressions Panel that brings together industry leaders to discuss leadership and success in the corporate world.



In the afternoon, attendees are invited to participate in the Corporate Showcase, offering transitioning service members, Veterans and spouses an opportunity to connect with leading corporate employers across industries. The Showcase also includes a resume building workshop and conversations around Veteran leadership, corporate interviewing, and leveraging military skills.

Annual VOWS Symposium | Bob Woodruff Foundation

