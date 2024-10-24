National Veterans Small Business Week Webinar

Grow with Google and Blue Star Families (BSF) are teaming up to host a free livestream on Wednesday, November 13th to empower Veteran-owned small businesses.

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





On Wednesday, November 13, Grow with Google and Blue Star Families are celebrating National Veterans Small Business Week by offering a free livestream event on YouTube catered to Veteran-owned businesses.

The event will feature live AI training from Grow with Google to help Veteran-owned businesses get started with AI, information about programs and resources from Blue Star Families, and a panel discussion with Veteran-owned small businesses who are using digital tools to grow.

The summit will be hosted on the Grow with Google YouTube channel.

Difficulty Level: Beginner

