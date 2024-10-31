757 Career Summit: FALL EDITION (Red White & Brew Networking Mixer) - Norfolk, VA Grow your Professional network with America’s best companies! If you're an employer, please email militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org. When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: COVA Brewing Company 9529 Shore Drive Norfolk, VA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for an exciting in-person event, the 757 Career Summit-FALL EDITION (Red White & Brew Networking Mixer). This event will take place at CoVA Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia.

Get ready to connect with professionals from various industries and make valuable connections. Whether you're searching for a job, looking to expand your network, start or grow a small business, or simply want to socialize with like-minded individuals, this event has something for everyone.

At the 757 Career Summit-FALL EDITION (Red White & Brew Networking Mixer), you'll have the opportunity to meet potential employers, business owners and VETTED community partners, gain insights from experienced professionals, and learn about exciting career opportunities in the area. Install the LinkedIn App on your phone and prepare to make a lasting impression!

Don't miss out on this fantastic networking event. Mark your calendars for Wednesday November 6th, 2024 and join us at CoVA Brewing Company, Norfolk, VA 23518. We can't wait to see you there!

