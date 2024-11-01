Skip to Content

Building Bridges: Fostering Social Connection for Veterans - Online

Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF): Straight Talk

When:

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

When addressing Veteran suicide rates, organizations frequently encounter themes of loneliness, disconnection, and a diminished sense of purpose. 

Veteran-serving organizations across the country have established innovative approaches to foster social connectedness, cultivate a deeper sense of belonging, and encourage active engagement. 

Throughout the webinar, Got Your 6 Partners will highlight their unique programs and share how they've successfully maintained connections with veterans long after services have concluded.

