Building Bridges: Fostering Social Connection for Veterans - Online

When addressing Veteran suicide rates, organizations frequently encounter themes of loneliness, disconnection, and a diminished sense of purpose.

Veteran-serving organizations across the country have established innovative approaches to foster social connectedness, cultivate a deeper sense of belonging, and encourage active engagement.

Throughout the webinar, Got Your 6 Partners will highlight their unique programs and share how they've successfully maintained connections with veterans long after services have concluded.

