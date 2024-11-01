Leave No Veteran Behind Executive Leadership Program - Washington, DC Join Us for the Leave No Veteran Behind Executive Leadership Program, November 12th-15th! When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET Repeats Where: Eaton House 1203 K St NW Washington, DC Cost: Free Registration: Required





We are excited to invite you to the Leave No Veteran Behind Executive Leadership Program (ELP), hosted from November 12th-15th, 2024 at Eaton House, 1203 K St NW, Washington DC. ELP helps guide Veterans into mid-level management and entry level executive positions by building soft skill training, giving executive sessions, mentorship, and providing access to job opportunities. This exclusive program is designed to empower Veterans by sharpening leadership skills, exploring career opportunities, and providing a space to build lasting connections with fellow Veterans and influential industry leaders.

Whether you're transitioning into executive roles or expanding your professional network, the ELP offers a unique opportunity to grow, learn, and leave a lasting impact on your career.

Program Highlights:

Intensive executive training sessions/modules

Access to top industry professionals and mentors

Networking opportunities with corporate and government leaders

Career advancement and leadership development opportunities

Dates & Schedule:

November 12th-13th: In-person sessions from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In-person sessions from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. November 14th (Optional Attendance) : Leave No Veteran Behind Impact Panel & Reception – Navy Memorial, Washington, DC, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

(Optional Attendance) Leave No Veteran Behind Impact Panel & Reception – Navy Memorial, Washington, DC, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. November 15th: Final in-person session from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

How to Apply:

If you or someone you know is interested in this dynamic leadership program, we encourage you to Apply Today! Space is limited, so act quickly. Simply complete the online application form and send your resume to Kenya.Rennie@themarketrep.com to take the next step toward transforming your career.

Contact Information:

For questions or assistance with the application process, please feel free to contact us at:

Kenya.Rennie@themarketrep.com

We look forward to welcoming you to the program and being part of your leadership journey!

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET

