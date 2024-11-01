How to Get Your Job in Cybersecurity: 14 Steps, 7 Scholarships - Part 1

Learn how you can get a cyber job with 7 cyber certification scholarships for these top cyber certs: CISSP, CC, CGRC, CISA, CISM, CCRMP, Cloud+

Join us for Part 1 of this series to learn how to get $30K in cyber scholarships to help you complete the first 7 steps you need to get your job in cybersecurity. Your panel of experts includes:

A senior cyber employer

A Veteran cyber talent recruiter

A cyber educator

Our panel will show you how you can complete these seven cyber career steps:

Select your target cyber jobs

Upgrade your resume

Upgrade your LinkedIn profiles

Get 7 cyber certs

Get cyber job experience

Leverage your past experience

Get a cyber certification scholarship

As the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to soar, this session will guide you through the steps to secure a position in this exciting, secure field. In the first webinar, we will look at the current cybersecurity market, the in-demand cyber skills that employers need now, how to start building your cyber brand and how you can claim cyber certification scholarships to get you started. You will learn from profiles of candidates who have made this transition.

If you want to move quickly into cyber, this webinar will provide valuable knowledge and actionable steps and experts to help you land your target cyber job.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts and then claim your scholarships so you can take your first steps toward a rewarding career in cybersecurity! Register today!

