Veterans Day Celebration - West Jefferson, NC Ashe County Veterans Day When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Ashe Arts Council Building 303 School Avenue West Jefferson, NC Cost: Free





Warriors,

Our annual county Veteran’s Day celebration will be held at the Ashe Arts Council building in West Jefferson, (next to Badger funeral home).

There will be light refreshments, fellowship, and DOOR PRIZES this year.

Contact for more information: missyparker@ashecountygov.com

