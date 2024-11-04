Creating Calmness Virtual Workshop

Join the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region for a virtual wellness workshop!

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Creating Calmness Workshop

This is a virtual workshop aimed at teaching stress-management and relaxation techniques to service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and individuals who support the military and Veteran communities. The workshop will consist of a live, facilitated discussion centered around the challenges of living through stressful times. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.

Other VA events