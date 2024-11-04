Visual Art Workshop with Veteran Artist Stephen McCombs - Online

Crafting Remembrance: Pinecones to Poppies

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Discover the art of remembrance in our special workshop with Veteran Artist Stephen McCombs. Steve will be teaching us how to craft poppies from reclaimed pinecones as we honor the fallen. This session is a blend of creativity and tribute, a chance to express and remember. For further details about what to expect from our workshops, along with registration and Zoom instructions, click here.

Suggested Supplies:

Pinecones

Scissors

Acrylic Paint

Wire or pipe cleaners

Wire cutter

Super glue or hot glue gun

About Steve McCombs

“I retired with over 20 years of service in the United States Army. I’ve enjoyed woodworking and working with my hands since a very early age. It’s always been fun to see what you can create from nothing. I taught a I wood turning class at the USO at Fort Belvoir, while I was a wounded warrior. I’ve found woodworking to be a very useful and healing. I’ve always said that it’s Sawdust Therapy. It’s my hope that it will be a blessing and a healing experience for you!” | Follow Steve on Instagram.

MissionBelonging is funded in part by Creative Forces®: NEA Military Healing Arts Network, an initiative of the National Endowment in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Creative Forces Community Engagement Grant program is managed by Mid-America Arts Alliance.

