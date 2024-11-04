Visual Art Workshop with Veteran Artist Valerie Acosta - Online

Artist Series: Alma Thomas

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





In this workshop we will learn about Alma Thomas. She was an expressionist abstract artist who had a major influence in the Washington Color School Art Movement. Join Valerie on Zoom and learn about her life and art, and then make your own art in the style of Thomas. As always, you can follow along or work on your own project. All are welcome in this free virtual workshop.

Suggested Supplies:

Canvas or other surface for painting

Acrylic paint (thick or medium body)

Brushes, water, palette, etc.

Valerie Acosta served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 2022. She is a self-taught visual artist and published photographer. Her mediums include acrylic, gouache, watercolors, pencils, pens, clay and wood. Her art has been exhibited at the Arches Gallery in the Workhouse Arts Center in Virginia. She is also a DoD-certified Master Resilience Trainer and loves to teach resiliency skills that can support mental health and replace misery with happiness.

MissionBelonging is funded in part by Creative Forces®: NEA Military Healing Arts Network, an initiative of the National Endowment in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Creative Forces Community Engagement Grant program is managed by Mid-America Arts Alliance.

