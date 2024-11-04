Are You Lender Ready? For the Military Community - Online

Are you an entrepreneur looking to secure a small business loan? Learn what lenders look for and get the chance to hear from lenders.

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Are you an entrepreneur looking to secure a small business loan? During the SBA’s Are You Lender Ready online event, a two-part series, you’ll learn what lenders look for in a strong application and get the chance to hear directly from lenders.

As part of National Veteran Small Business Week, the SBA’s North Florida District Office and Office of Field Operations is hosting a Veterans: Are You Lender Ready series, designed to help you prepare financially and connect with potential small business lenders.

This program, geared towards business who have been in business for at least two years, consists of an introductory workshop to walk you through the documents needed when applying for a small business loan, followed by a panel session with traditional and alternative lenders. This session will help you learn about their loan programs, and what they look for in the ideal business borrower.

Why Attend?

Expert Financial Preparation: Learn how to get your finances for a successful loan application.

Learn how to get your finances for a successful loan application. Insightful Panel Sessions: Hear directly from lending experts about what makes a strong application and how to stand out as an applicant.

What You'll Gain:

In-depth Knowledge: Understand the different loan programs available through SBA, traditional lenders and alternative lenders and determine which one is right for your business.

Understand the different loan programs available through SBA, traditional lenders and alternative lenders and determine which one is right for your business. Practical Application Tips: Discover the key elements that lenders look for in a strong application.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to prepare your business for financial success and connect with the resources you need to grow.

Contact: Jonel Hein at jonel.hein@sba.gov.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

