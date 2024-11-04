Certification Advantage for the Military Community - Online

Learn the ins and outs of the certification process and gain valuable insights to help you compete for government contracts.

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Are you interested in learning about federal certifications? The federal government is the largest buyer of goods and services in the world. It buys all types of products and services — in both large and small quantities — and it’s required by law to consider buying from small businesses.

As part of National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA’s Houston District Office, Office of Field Operations, and Office of Government Contracting and Business Development is hosting a Certification Advantage for the Military Community workshop.

The SBA is undergoing a transformation of customer experience for federal contracting certifications. The new certifications tool is a key component of the SBA’s multi-year transformative modernization of the agency’s customer experience.

The MySBA Certifications will give small business owners enhanced digital experience to apply for and manage federal contracting certifications.

SBA certification programs under MySBA:

Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)

Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB)

8(a) Business Development Program

Veteran Small Business Certification (VOSB)

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) Program

MySBA Certifications will give small business owners easier access to the world’s largest provider of goods and services in the world. A new one-stop online experience includes:

Faster and easier applications and renewals for many customers.

Ability to apply for multiple certifications at the same time.

Direct access to other SBA resources relevant to your business.

Streamlined experience for SBA customers and analysts.

Simplified and improved customer service.

Join us for this exclusive online workshop to discover how federal contracting certifications can boost your business growth. Learn the ins and outs of the certification process and gain valuable insights to help you compete for government contracts. Don’t miss this chance to take your business to the next level!

Register now and secure your spot! This event will be held on Microsoft Teams. The event link will be sent out in a follow up email.

Contact: Mark Winchester at mark.winchester@sba.gov.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

