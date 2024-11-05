TAPS Online Workshop Series: Finding Balance

Meets every Tuesday for 6 sessions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eastern

When our lives change due to a loss, everyday grievers are faced with situations that test their emotions and abilities to cope. In a fast-paced environment, it can be difficult to handle feelings or thoughts while still being present.

This workshop will provide participants the opportunity to explore how balance shows up practically in our daily activities and relationships, including how we can better manage emotions, and how we ﬁnd balance by practicing and prioritizing self-care.

What to Expect

Group interaction and discussion

All workshop sessions will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing

Breakout rooms for small group learning

Group discussions

Who Should Attend?

This program is appropriate for military and veteran survivors who are one year out from loss wanting to learn new skills to supplement, enhance and or support their grief journey.

Learning Objectives

Discover what balance means to you

Identify your unique challenges in ﬁnding balance

Obtain practical tools and strategies to overcome these challenges in finding balance

Post-Workshop Series Materials

In order to respect confidentiality and create a space where people feel comfortable sharing, we will not send a recording of the program to participants. We will, however, provide post-program resources, including handouts (in lieu of slides), to help support you in integrating what you learned during the workshop series into your day to day life.

To learn more about this exciting program and to register, please click on the blue button at the top of this page. For questions, please email institute@taps.org.

