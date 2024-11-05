TAPS Online Workshop Series: Finding Balance
Meets every Tuesday for 6 sessions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eastern
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
For Military and Veteran Survivors Only
Registration Close Date: November 11, 2024
When our lives change due to a loss, everyday grievers are faced with situations that test their emotions and abilities to cope. In a fast-paced environment, it can be difficult to handle feelings or thoughts while still being present.
This workshop will provide participants the opportunity to explore how balance shows up practically in our daily activities and relationships, including how we can better manage emotions, and how we ﬁnd balance by practicing and prioritizing self-care.
What to Expect
- Group interaction and discussion
- All workshop sessions will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing
- Breakout rooms for small group learning
- Group discussions
Who Should Attend?
This program is appropriate for military and veteran survivors who are one year out from loss wanting to learn new skills to supplement, enhance and or support their grief journey.
Learning Objectives
- Discover what balance means to you
- Identify your unique challenges in ﬁnding balance
- Obtain practical tools and strategies to overcome these challenges in finding balance
Post-Workshop Series Materials
In order to respect confidentiality and create a space where people feel comfortable sharing, we will not send a recording of the program to participants. We will, however, provide post-program resources, including handouts (in lieu of slides), to help support you in integrating what you learned during the workshop series into your day to day life.
To learn more about this exciting program and to register, please click on the blue button at the top of this page. For questions, please email institute@taps.org.
