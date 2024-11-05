TAPS Online Workshop: Increasing Your Meaning
This workshop will provide participants the opportunity to learn how to develop meaning during their grief process.
When:
Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
For Military and Veteran Survivors Only
Registration Close Date: November 17, 2024
Finding Meaning has been referred to as the 6th Stage of Grief. Finding a sense of purpose during your grief process can seem like finding a needle in a haystack.
What to Expect
- Group interaction and discussion
- All workshop sessions will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing
- Breakout rooms for small group learning
- Group discussions
Who Should Attend?
This program is appropriate for military and veteran survivors who are one year out from loss wanting to learn new skills to supplement, enhance and or support their grief journey.
Learning Objectives
- Develop clarity in seeing opportunities for meaning.
- Make connections with people with whom you share interests.
- Set goals in making meaning.
Post-Workshop Series Materials
In order to respect confidentiality and create a space where people feel comfortable sharing, we will not send a recording of the program to participants. We will, however, provide post-program resources, including handouts (in lieu of slides), to help support you in integrating what you learned during the workshop series into your day to day life.
To learn more about this exciting program and to register, please click on the blue button at the top of this page. For questions, please email institute@taps.org.