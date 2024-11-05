TAPS Online Workshop: Increasing Your Meaning

This workshop will provide participants the opportunity to learn how to develop meaning during their grief process.

When: Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





For Military and Veteran Survivors Only Registration Close Date: November 17, 2024

Finding Meaning has been referred to as the 6th Stage of Grief. Finding a sense of purpose during your grief process can seem like finding a needle in a haystack.

What to Expect

Group interaction and discussion

All workshop sessions will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing

Breakout rooms for small group learning

Group discussions

Who Should Attend?

This program is appropriate for military and veteran survivors who are one year out from loss wanting to learn new skills to supplement, enhance and or support their grief journey.

Learning Objectives

Develop clarity in seeing opportunities for meaning.

Make connections with people with whom you share interests.

Set goals in making meaning.

Post-Workshop Series Materials

In order to respect confidentiality and create a space where people feel comfortable sharing, we will not send a recording of the program to participants. We will, however, provide post-program resources, including handouts (in lieu of slides), to help support you in integrating what you learned during the workshop series into your day to day life.

To learn more about this exciting program and to register, please click on the blue button at the top of this page. For questions, please email institute@taps.org.

