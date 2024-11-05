Grief: Through the Eyes of Children - Online

This webinar is presented by the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing®.

When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Adults in children’s lives want to know how they can support them in their grief. Understanding how children experience grief and how loss impacts their lives will better help us to offer the care and compassion they need most.

This presentation will offer insight into supporting children as they grow in age and understanding. We will explore childhood grief and factors impacting how grief manifests in their lives. Attendees will learn tools and resources to support children and teens following a death.

Objectives

Explore childhood grief and factors impacting childhood grief

Learn about supporting children as they grow in age as well understanding

Learn how to follow the child through their individual grief journey

Identify tools and resources to support children and teens following a death

Email us at Institute@taps.org or give us a call at 800-959-8277 (TAPS) with any questions.

Other VA events