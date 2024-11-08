Allies and Warriors: Honoring the Legacy of Native American Military Service - New York, NY Native American Veterans and their loved ones are invited to attend for a meaningful day of programming to honor your service, help you access resources and to explore the museum. When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (Diker Pavilion) 1 Bowling Green New York, NY Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register * Registration is encouraged to attend in person or to receive livestream link

The program will begin with Old Sound, who will perform three times during this program, sharing traditional songs that promote spiritual connection, community unity, and physical and mental healing. “The drum is the heartbeat of our people. When we connect to the sound of the drum we are reconnecting to mother earth. Our culture ties are linked to the sound of the drum and the words that are sung give us strength to continue healing.” Kathleen Tarrant, Health Education Specialist New York Indian Council, Inc.

Presentations from:

Cheryl Dupris, Army Veteran (retired) and member of the Sioux Nation will highlight contributions made by Native American Veterans

Army Veteran (retired) and member of the Sioux Nation will highlight contributions made by Native American Veterans Herbert Sweat, BVSJ (Black Veterans for Social Justice) and member of the Shinnecock Nation

BVSJ (Black Veterans for Social Justice) and member of the Shinnecock Nation Rachelle Pablo, Museum Specialist for the National Native American Veterans Memorial, Smithsonian and member of the Diné Nation

Museum Specialist for the National Native American Veterans Memorial, Smithsonian and member of the Diné Nation Key note remarks from Dr. Lessie Branch, Special Assistant for Community Engagement at the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

Vital resources will be on site from:

The New York Indian Council

American Indian Community House

The VA programs and services

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

The New York City Department of Veterans’ Services

Black Veterans for Social Justice

New York Legal Assistance Group

Disability Rights New York

SAGEVets, and

The Smithsonian

At the event, Veterans will receive a Veterans Day proclamation signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul!

Questions?

Contact: Ashton Stewart, MJHS Veteran Liaison

