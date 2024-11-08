Unlocking Government Contracts: A Guide for Veteran-Owned Businesses - Online
Learn how to navigate the world of federal contracting with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in this informative webinar!
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
The Federal Government is the World’s largest buyer of goods and services. Federal agencies purchase over $500B in goods and services each year. 23% of all prime contracts are designated for small businesses. Please join us to learn more about how to do business with the Federal government.
Topics will include:
- How the government buys goods and services
- SBA’s role in government contracting
- How to define your products and services
- SBA’s Federal government contracting programs
- Small business set-asides
- Marketing your business & identifying Federal opportunities
- How the SBA and its Resource Partners can help
About the Speaker:
A representative from SBA’s Sacramento District Office team will deliver SBA’s presentation. The SBA’s team works to increase awareness of SBA programs and services throughout the Sacramento District’s 22-county region.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/ca/sacramento
Contact: Sacramento_DO@sba.gov
Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small businesses and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses. For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/about-sba