Unlocking Government Contracts: A Guide for Veteran-Owned Businesses - Online

Learn how to navigate the world of federal contracting with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in this informative webinar!

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Federal Government is the World’s largest buyer of goods and services. Federal agencies purchase over $500B in goods and services each year. 23% of all prime contracts are designated for small businesses. Please join us to learn more about how to do business with the Federal government.

Topics will include:

How the government buys goods and services

SBA’s role in government contracting

How to define your products and services

SBA’s Federal government contracting programs

Small business set-asides

Marketing your business & identifying Federal opportunities

How the SBA and its Resource Partners can help

About the Speaker:

A representative from SBA’s Sacramento District Office team will deliver SBA’s presentation. The SBA’s team works to increase awareness of SBA programs and services throughout the Sacramento District’s 22-county region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/ca/sacramento

Contact: Sacramento_DO@sba.gov

Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small businesses and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses. For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/about-sba

