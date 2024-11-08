"Voices of Valor: Transformative Journeys Through Veterans Treatment Courts"- In- Person and Virtual Program Join Verizon and American University for "Voices of Valor: Transformative Journeys Through Veterans Treatment Courts" on Thursday, November 21st. When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: Verizon Technology & Policy Center 1300 I Street NW Suite 500 Washington, DC Cost: Free RSVP: Required





RSVP Join us in-person at our DC office or online for this event! RSVP to join in person.

Verizon and American University are co-hosting an event to promote the release of the publication, Voices of Valor: Transformative Journeys Through Veterans Treatment Courts . This publication is more than just a collection of stories; it's a commitment to advancing education and fostering expansion efforts surrounding Veterans Treatment Courts (VTCs).

At this event, hosted by American and Verizon's VALOR Employee Resource Group (Veterans & Advocates Leading the Organization Responsibly), panelists will come together to illuminate the efficacy of VTCs in addressing the unique needs of justice-involved Veterans. Insightful discussions will foster our goal for a meaningful dialogue on justice, mental health, substance abuse, and our unwavering commitment to those who served our country. Panelists will delve into these critical issues and explore ways to further support and enhance the impact of VTCs in communities nationwide.

A complimentary meal will be offered during the event. Any government employees or officials attending should confirm that their acceptance of this hospitality complies with applicable ethics rules.

To view the event virtually, click here.

*Doors open at 12:00 p.m. Program starts at 12:30 p.m.

