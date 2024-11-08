SBA Military Community Entrepreneurship Summit - Las Cruces, NM Military-connected entrepreneurs will engage with local business experts and learn about resources that can strengthen their business. When: Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm MT Where: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum 4100 Dripping Springs Road Las Cruces, NM Cost: Free Registration: Required





Take your business to the next level. Access critical insights, Veteran entrepreneurship benefits, and resources at the SBA Military Community Entrepreneurship Summit hosted at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

Veterans, service members, and military spouses are invited to join this one-day event to learn about:

Accessing Capital for Your Business

Preparing Your Business for Disasters

Becoming Procurement Ready at the Federal, State, and City Levels

Finding Business Opportunities and USDA Resources

Obtaining Technical Assistance for Business Through SBA Resource Partners

You'll have the opportunity to talk with representatives from various local and national organizations including:

SBA New Mexico District Office

SBA El Paso District Office

SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

SBA Office of Capital Access

SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience

SBA Office of Native American Affairs

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Local VBOC, SBDC, WBC and SCORE

Local Chamber of Commerce

Apex Accelerators

Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP)

Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

The Rosie Network

American Legion

New Mexico State University Arrowhead Center

National Veterans Small Business Coalition (NVSBC)

Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce

Follow #SBAMilitarySummit on social media for event updates!

SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

Contact: Debbie Moore at dmoore@lascruces.org.

