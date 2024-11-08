SBA Military Community Entrepreneurship Summit - Las Cruces, NM
Military-connected entrepreneurs will engage with local business experts and learn about resources that can strengthen their business.
When:
Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm MT
Where:
New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs Road
Las Cruces, NM
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Take your business to the next level. Access critical insights, Veteran entrepreneurship benefits, and resources at the SBA Military Community Entrepreneurship Summit hosted at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.
Veterans, service members, and military spouses are invited to join this one-day event to learn about:
- Accessing Capital for Your Business
- Preparing Your Business for Disasters
- Becoming Procurement Ready at the Federal, State, and City Levels
- Finding Business Opportunities and USDA Resources
- Obtaining Technical Assistance for Business Through SBA Resource Partners
You'll have the opportunity to talk with representatives from various local and national organizations including:
- SBA New Mexico District Office
- SBA El Paso District Office
- SBA Office of Veterans Business Development
- SBA Office of Capital Access
- SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development
- SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience
- SBA Office of Native American Affairs
- U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Local VBOC, SBDC, WBC and SCORE
- Local Chamber of Commerce
- Apex Accelerators
- Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP)
- Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)
- The Rosie Network
- American Legion
- New Mexico State University Arrowhead Center
- National Veterans Small Business Coalition (NVSBC)
- Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce
Follow #SBAMilitarySummit on social media for event updates!
SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.
Contact: Debbie Moore at dmoore@lascruces.org.