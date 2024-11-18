#NVSBW24 Veteran Business Resource Fair - Reno, NV Join us for a unique opportunity designed to empower Veterans and military spouses on their entrepreneurial journey. When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:30 pm PT Where: 1041 S Virginia Street 111 W Proctor Street Reno, NV Cost: Free Registration: Required





This event features the Military Spouse Pathway to Business program, an immersive course that introduces military spouses to the essentials of entrepreneurship.

We’ll host a resource fair where Veteran and military spouse businesses can connect with valuable resources and network with other local veteran entrepreneurs.

Whether you're just starting or looking to expand your business, this event offers the tools, knowledge, and connections you need to succeed.

#NVSBW24 Veteran Business Resource Fair - Reno | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov)

Contact: Lurdes Madrigal

