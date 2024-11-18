Introduction to Government Contracting #NVSBW24 - Online

For Veterans or spouses interested in Government Contracting , the VBOC at MSU will host a session on "Introduction to Government Contracting."

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This session is related to the Customer Relationship block of the Business Model Canvas because it can help you in understanding how you “Get, Keep, Grow” customers when you do business in the federal procurement marketplace.

The format will be about an hour of briefing information and 30 minutes of demos and Q&A. To attend you must register.

The class will include information on:

Small business preference programs (VOSB & SDVOSB) How to register to do business with the government Resources to find contracting opportunities – Prime and Subcontracting Demo on using SAMs Demo of ways to use DSBS – SBA’s Dynamic Small Business Search engine Veteran Certification - VetCert Process. Additional Resources that can help you.

This session is a follow on to the introductory information you received in Boots to Business | Reboot class.

Contact: Natalie Rhodes

Other VA events