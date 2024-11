#NVSBW24 Military Spouse Pathway to Business and Veteran Business Resource Fair - Reno, NV Resource Partner event hosted by Nevada VBOC When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT Where: 1041 S Virginia Street Reno, NV Cost: Free Registration: Required





in this course, military spouses are introduced to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurial business topics such as market research, economics, legal considerations, and finances. You’ll also learn about additional resources available to military spouses for accessing startup capital, receiving technical assistance, earning contracting opportunities, and more.

#NVSBW24 Reno Military Spouse Pathway to Business & Veteran Business Resource Fair | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov)

Contact: Lurdes Madrigal

lurdes.madrigal@nvvboc.org

775-558-9484

Other VA events