This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register now to connect with employers who are looking for talent from the military community to fill hundreds of open positions in the logistics, skilled trades, and transportation industries! These positions include commercial vehicle and equipment operator, warehouse manager, order fulfillment specialist, dispatcher, freight handling manager, administrator, operations manager, equipment maintenance supervisor, supervisor, inventory manager, process engineer, and more.

Virtual Hiring Fair: Logistics, Skilled Trades, and Transportation (brazenconnect.com)

