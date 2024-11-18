Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair
This Military-Friendly Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray provides military-experienced job seekers with the opportunity to interact with multiple employers nationwide via text chats and video.
When:
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
This event is especially for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship and cleared (or clearable) candidates for many positions.
Job Seekers are required to register on eCareerFairs (the virtual job fair platform that is being used) and upload their resume to participate in the event.
Early Registrants:
- Leidos
- Lockheed Martin
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- LMI
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Internal Revenue Service
- Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co.
- FranSuccess
- GTSC Talent Solutions
- U.S. Postal Service
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VR&E
- Workday
and more!
For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9514