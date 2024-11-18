Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair

This Military-Friendly Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray provides military-experienced job seekers with the opportunity to interact with multiple employers nationwide via text chats and video.

When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This event is especially for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship and cleared (or clearable) candidates for many positions.

Job Seekers are required to register on eCareerFairs (the virtual job fair platform that is being used) and upload their resume to participate in the event.

Early Registrants:

Leidos

Lockheed Martin

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

LMI

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Internal Revenue Service

Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co.

FranSuccess

GTSC Talent Solutions

U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VR&E

Workday

and more!

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9514

Other VA events