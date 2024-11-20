Creating Content with AI #NVSBW24 - Online

Join our one-hour webinar to discover practical tips and effective prompts that will make it easier for you to use AI to create social content to attract more followers and boost your social media engagement.

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Trying to create a consistent flow of social media content is overwhelming. Without a clear plan, you may waste valuable time searching for ideas and posting random content that confuses your followers, hindering your business growth on social media. Fortunately, AI shows promise as a new time-saving tool to help business owners create content at scale.

Join our one-hour webinar to discover practical tips and effective prompts that will make it easier for you to use AI to create social content to attract more followers and boost your social media engagement. The event will be held online via Zoom from 11:00 AM CT - 12:30 PM CT.

Contact:

Natalie Rhodes

nrhodes@business.msstate.edu

662-325-4990

