Small Business Research: How to Use the U.S. Census Business Builder Tool: Webinar 1 of 2 #NVSBW24

If you are starting, planning, or expanding a business, we welcome you to join this session to learn how to access information using CBB to better understand potential markets, local competition, site location for your business.

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This beginner level training session will provide attendees with an overview of the Census Bureau’s Census Business Builder (CBB) tool which provides access to key demographic, social and economic data in an interactive map format allowing users to easily access state, county, and local level data. If you are starting, planning, or expanding a business, we welcome you to join this session to learn how to access information using CBB to better understand potential markets, local competition, site location for your business.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

Contact:

Sarah Espinosa

910-672-2683

sespinos@uncfsu.edu.

Other VA events