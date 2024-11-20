"Veteran Symposium" In-Person Collaborative Hybrid Event - C.O.G.I.C. Cathedral of Faith Church, Chesapeake VA When: Sat. Nov 23, 2024, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm ET Where: C.O.G.I.C. Cathedral of Faith 2020 Portluck Road Chesapeake, VA Cost: Free





In-Person Collaborative hybrid event, at C.O.C.I.C. Cathedral of Faith, 2020 Portlock Road, Chesapeake, VA 233324 on Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Check-in 8:30am-9:00am (ET); walk-ins are welcome. This event is open to all Veterans, their family members, caregivers, survivors, service members, faith leaders, non-profit faith-based organizations and other beneficiaries. VBA Roanoke Regional Office will provide claims clinic for Veterans and spouses to file claims and check on status of claims. Hampton VAMC will provide representatives to enroll Veterans in VA Health Care System (HCS). Presentations and Q&A sessions will be provided from VA Chaplain Services office, "VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training", "What is PACT Act All About" and VA Commitment to Ending Homelessness Among Veterans".

Other VA events