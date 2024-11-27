Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge with Cyber Certs - Online
This webinar will provide actionable insights for anyone serious about building a successful career in cybersecurity.
When:
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Learn how to claim up to $15,000 in scholarships to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, along with four highly sought-after cyber certifications, including: CC, CGRC, Cloud+, and CCRMP. Gain valuable insights on passing certification exams, exploring job opportunities, and advancing your career in the exciting field of cybersecurity.