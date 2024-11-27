Military- Friendly Get Hired Workshop - Online

HR leaders from the top-ranked Military -Friendly Employers reveal what makes their organizations ideal for military and Veteran job seekers. They'll offer advice to help you get hired. Don't miss this interactive Zoom event. Bring your questions!

When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Put your best foot forward at the G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair by attending the Get Hired Workshop!

Corporate recruiters and hiring managers provide their best advice so you can make the most of your time at job fairs. Don't miss this one-hour Zoom event with Veteran and military spouse-seeking recruiters.

Bring your questions!

