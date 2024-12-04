Amazon Military Webinar

Are you interested in learning more about the exciting career opportunities available through Amazon's Military Recruiting programs?

Are you interested in learning more about the exciting career opportunities available through Amazon's Military Recruiting programs?

Join us for our monthly virtual event series, where you'll have the chance to connect directly with Amazon Veteran Ambassadors. During these interactive sessions, you'll discover the diverse range of open roles across Amazon, get an insider's perspective on the company culture and benefits, and learn how Amazon is committed to supporting transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses.

Whether you're exploring your next step after service, looking to leverage your unique skills and experience, or hoping to join a Veteran-friendly employer, this is your chance to get the information you need to take the next leap in your career.