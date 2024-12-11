Glowing in the Dark 2024 - Online

Join CBAW for Glowing in the Dark, our annual winter solstice reading. Hosted by Hari Alluri and Seema Reza, featuring readings from writers whose work sustains us, helps us to balance the light and darkness in both bright and difficult times. Featuring readings by Jay Anderson, Anne Barlieb, Aaron Caycedo-Kimura, Diana Colón, Teri Ellen Cross Davis, LaQuantae, Maya Marshall, Diana Osborn, Rick Writes, & SheDragon713. Please bring a candle to light with us.



Stay after the reading for our Visual Art Program with Veteran and Artist, Shaun Smith. Bring your medium of choice to learn how to paint a flame.

Community Building Art Works (CBAW) is a charitable organization that builds healthy and connected communities where veterans and civilians share creative expression, mutual understanding, and support through workshops led by professional artists. Seema Reza is the chair of CBAW and facilitates a multi-hospital arts program that encourages use of the arts as a tool for narration, self-care, and socialization for those struggling with emotional and physical injuries. CBAW Website