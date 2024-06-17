Guam 2024 VA PACT ACT / Claims Workshop PACT Act Claims Workshop When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ChT Where: Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, Grand Ballroom 202 Hilton Road Tumon Tumon, GU Get directions on Google Maps to Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, Grand Ballroom Cost: Free





VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and Guam VA Benefits Office invite you to our Guam PACT Act / Claims Workshop!

Join us at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom. This in person event will have different Veteran Resources such as VA Loan Guaranty, VA Health Care and Guam Vet Center. Visit with the different resources or speak to a Benefits Counselor about your non-medical benefits. This event is for Veterans, their families, and survivors.

For more information on VA Pacific Islands Health Care call 1-800-214-1306

For more information on VA benefits call 1-671-687-2096