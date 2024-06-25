Veterans Service Organization Resource Fair

Veterans, VSO, Resource Fair, Community

Aloha All,

We are so excited with our new Akaka Clinic in the Kapolei area!

Veteran Affairs & Veteran Service Organizations/Community Organizations Information Fair

Date- Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Time- 0800-12noon

Place- Akaka Clinic Atrium, 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue, Kapolei, HI 96707

Come and get information about the different benefits that Veterans qualify for.

